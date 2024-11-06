Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

