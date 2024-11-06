Zentry (ZENT) Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $102.66 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zentry has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zentry

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 6,099,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01683542 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,451,223.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

