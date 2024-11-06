ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 6th (NYSE:ZK)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 6th. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 10th. The total size of the offering was $441,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

ZK opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

