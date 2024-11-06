Zebec Network (ZBCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.63 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $62.18 million and $8.63 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,014,393,000 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 65,014,393,000.050415 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00095252 USD and is up 6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,552,960.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars.

