Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for CBRL Q1 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

