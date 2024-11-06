Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 432227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

