Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Xeris Biopharma has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16,662.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.70. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

