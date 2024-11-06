X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.39. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.07.
Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than X4 Pharmaceuticals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.