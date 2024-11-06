X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.39. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $131,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,742.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $38,586.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,674.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $131,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,742.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 580,800 shares of company stock valued at $321,447. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.