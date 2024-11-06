Wynnstay Properties Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:WSP)

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wynnstay Properties Stock Performance

LON WSP traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 731 ($9.52). 175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 706.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 691.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. Wynnstay Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 625 ($8.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 749 ($9.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,410.00 and a beta of 0.06.

About Wynnstay Properties

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial, Retail, and Office segments. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

