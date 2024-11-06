Wynnstay Properties Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:WSP)

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wynnstay Properties Stock Performance
LON WSP traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 731 ($9.52). 175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 706.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 691.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. Wynnstay Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 625 ($8.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 749 ($9.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,410.00 and a beta of 0.06.
About Wynnstay Properties
