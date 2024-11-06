Wrapped Matic Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56.59 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $56.59 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 186,339,396 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 156,830,884.04987395. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.29715907 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3368 active market(s) with $19,150,574.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

