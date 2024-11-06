Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $733-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.11 million.

Workiva Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of WK traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 995,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,419. Workiva has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WK. StockNews.com downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

