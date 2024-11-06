Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %

PSX stock opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.07.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.63 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

