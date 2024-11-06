Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 42 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $806.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $905.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $867.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $765.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

