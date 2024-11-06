Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481,976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after buying an additional 719,741 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after acquiring an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

