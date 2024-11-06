White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,121 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 4.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $608.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $430.56 and a fifty-two week high of $612.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.32.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

