White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $388.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $275.29 and a 12 month high of $388.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.12 and a 200 day moving average of $359.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.