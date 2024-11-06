White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 334,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,026,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $501.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.09. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $369.05 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

