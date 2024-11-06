What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for ITW Q4 Earnings?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $266.43 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $227.66 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 71.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

