WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $235.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.91.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of WEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,561,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $173.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average of $191.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. WEX has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

