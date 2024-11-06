WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $235.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.91.
WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WEX
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of WEX
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of WEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,561,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
WEX Price Performance
WEX stock opened at $173.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average of $191.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. WEX has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.