Westrock Coffee (WEST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ WEST opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.38. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westrock Coffee

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $81,546. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westrock Coffee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

