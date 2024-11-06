Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.
Westlake Stock Up 3.0 %
Westlake stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.57. 880,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,684. Westlake has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Westlake Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westlake
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.