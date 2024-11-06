Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $14,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

