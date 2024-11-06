Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $199.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average is $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.99 and a beta of 1.36. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 798.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 267,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after acquiring an additional 238,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 152.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

