Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransUnion (TRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) in the last few weeks:

10/24/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – TransUnion had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – TransUnion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/24/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $97.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.15. 956,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,589. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.