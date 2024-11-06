Wedbush Comments on Ventas’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ventas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,454 shares of company stock valued at $10,441,215. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

