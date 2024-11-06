Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 397 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $16,245.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,799.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE W opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $76.18.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.
Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
