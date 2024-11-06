WAX Price Down 3.9% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $111.86 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,006.37 or 0.99550085 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73,239.12 or 0.98518009 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,278,372,426 coins and its circulating supply is 3,561,035,280 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,278,242,798.036587 with 3,560,905,663.667529 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03112629 USD and is up 7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $7,813,247.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

