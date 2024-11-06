Watts Water Technologies Announces CFO Retirement

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) disclosed in a recent SEC filing that Shashank Patel, the Chief Financial Officer, is set to retire from the company on March 15, 2025. Patel has he

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2024

)

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Watts Water Technologies’s 8K filing here.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories