Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.426 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections has a one year low of C$178.43 and a one year high of C$253.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$247.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$240.07. The firm has a market cap of C$63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total transaction of C$1,996,164.00. In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total transaction of C$1,996,164.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total transaction of C$144,051.88. Insiders have sold 9,071 shares of company stock worth $2,231,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$205.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.