W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.8% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 44.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.