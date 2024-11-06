VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. VTEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

VTEX Stock Performance

VTEX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 967,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. VTEX has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

