Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lowered to Sector Perform Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. Dbs Bank raised shares of Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $86.25 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.
