Vital Farms (VITL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vital Farms Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $48.41.
VITL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
