Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 304,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,043. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Viper Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

