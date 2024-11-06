Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

Shares of VINP opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $564.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

