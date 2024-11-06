Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ (VRCA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 44.2 %

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 3,102.90%. The business had revenue of ($1.78) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $332,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

