Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,102.90% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. The firm had revenue of ($1.78) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

