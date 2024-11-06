Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli Sells 46,888 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 46,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $205,369.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,298,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,009,164.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, David Zaccardelli sold 94,144 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $413,292.16.

On Friday, October 25th, David Zaccardelli sold 4,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $21,024.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, David Zaccardelli sold 16 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $70.08.

On Monday, October 21st, David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $483,797.28.

On Friday, October 18th, David Zaccardelli sold 245,784 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,076,533.92.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

VRNA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,131. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verona Pharma by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

