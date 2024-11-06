Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $116.90 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $116.90 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for about $7.13 or 0.00009417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75,236.48 or 0.99432703 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74,011.09 or 0.97813223 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus launched on November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,406,657 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars.

