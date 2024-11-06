Vasta Platform (VSTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts expect Vasta Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSTA stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

