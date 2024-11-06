Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Decreased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $490,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 560,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,413.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $214.06 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The stock has a market cap of $427.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

