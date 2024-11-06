Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $10.24 on Wednesday, reaching $540.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,379. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $398.21 and a 52 week high of $541.86. The firm has a market cap of $489.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $523.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

