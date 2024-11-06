Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

