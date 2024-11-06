Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

