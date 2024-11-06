Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.64 and last traded at $273.13, with a volume of 11697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.04. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

