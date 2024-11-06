Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 16.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $90,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,527. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $281.48 and a fifty-two week high of $398.09. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.16 and its 200 day moving average is $368.60.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

