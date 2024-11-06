Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $6.76 on Wednesday, hitting $396.97. The company had a trading volume of 387,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.60. The company has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $281.48 and a 12-month high of $398.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

