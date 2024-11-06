Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Gordian Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gordian Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 2,014,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,719. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

