Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $194.97 and last traded at $194.73, with a volume of 1856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average of $174.40.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXF. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

