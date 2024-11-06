Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Holdings Raised by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 457,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 411,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS:ESGV opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

